Unemployment claims fall to 730,000 after 6-week high

New unemployment claims decreased to 730,000 in the week ending Feb. 20, down 111,000 from the previous week, according to data released Feb. 25 by the Department of Labor.

The decrease follows a six-week high of new unemployment claims above 800,000 in the yearlong pandemic.

Applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal program that provides unemployment benefits for gig and self-employed workers, decreased by 61,460 from last week.



California had the biggest decrease in new unemployment claims by 50,130 from the week prior, followed by Ohio (46,259) and New York (8,552).



In Illinois, new unemployment claims rose by 12,575, followed by Missouri (4,285) and Colorado (4,085).



To read the full release, click here.



