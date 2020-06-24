Tuesday primary results: 3 takeaways for healthcare leaders

Healthcare again was a decisive issue for voters partaking in primary elections June 23.

Three takeaways for healthcare leaders:



1. Out of the six states where primaries were held — Virginia, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, New York and Kentucky — healthcare played a notable role in Virginia and North Carolina.

2. In Virginia, Cameron Webb, MD, a hospitalist at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, won the Democratic nomination in the state's fifth district, which is Republican-leaning. Healthcare is key to his campaign, according to Politico, with a focus on healthcare affordability and inequities.

3. In North Carolina, 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn won a runoff in the state's 11th district, which leans Republican. The Republican campaigned on addressing healthcare costs, citing his own experience facing $3 million in medical debt after being paralyzed in a car accident.

"I would like to be the face of the Republican Party when it comes to healthcare," he told the Washington Examiner in May 2020.

