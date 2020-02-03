Trump to make 'specific' healthcare asks in State of the Union

President Donald Trump will make "very specific requests for the Congress to do certain things on healthcare" during the 2020 State of Union on Feb. 4, an unnamed administration staffer said, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The president's remarks are expected to touch on lowering costs of services and treatments and be a major part of the speech, according to the report. The administration official declined to provide details on whether President Trump would discuss specific drug pricing legislation or the administration's response to coronavirus.

His speech will be themed the "Great American Comeback" and is written by Vince Haley and Ross Worthington, an advisor for policy strategy and speechwriting on the White House Domestic Policy Council, according to The New York Times. Mr. Haley and Mr. Worthington are both advisors for policy, strategy and speechwriting and have worked with former U.S House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

More articles on leadership and management:

Beaumont Farmington Hills restructures operations, affecting 67 employees

AHA release fast facts on US hospitals — 5 key points

Study: The difference between helping, hurting male allies

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.