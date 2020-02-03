Beaumont Farmington Hills restructures operations, affecting 67 employees

Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills (Mich.) has closed two units, reduced the number of staffed inpatient rehab beds and eliminated or changed 67 jobs as part of a restructuring , the hospital confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital said the changes, implemented Jan. 24, were in response to an in-depth analysis of operations that focused on increasing efficiency and cutting cost while maintaining quality and safety.

Changes included closing the hospital's six-bed inpatient pediatric unit, which Beaumont said only served one patient a day on average. Children needing inpatient care will go to Beaumont Royal Oak (Mich.) or other nearby facilities, the hospital said.

The hospital also closed a 30-bed medical/surgical unit, which it said is being consolidated with other medical/surgical units to better meet patient and family needs. The closed unit may be reopened if there is enough demand, the hospital said.

The number of staffed inpatient rehab beds was cut from 16 to 11 due to a declining average daily census, the hospital said.

The changes affected 55 staff members, including registered nurses, nurse assistants and unit secretaries, who are being offered work in comparable, open positions the hospital, the hospital said.

Twelve nonpatient care positions in support areas were cut, but the hospital said it will try to find new jobs quickly for these employees within the Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health system, and some employees already have accepted new positions.

Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills has about 1,900 employees, and the Beaumont Health system has about 38,000 employees overall.

