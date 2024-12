On Dec. 12, the National Association of ACOs named Trinity Health's Emily Brower as its next president and CEO.

Ms. Brower currently serves as senior vice president of clinical integration and physician services at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. She has more than three decades of experience in healthcare, including leadership roles at Newton, Mass.-based Atrius Health and Urban Medical Group.

In February, Ms. Brower will succeed Clif Gaus, a co-founder of the organization.