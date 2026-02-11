Time’s 100 most influential people in health: 4 notes

Scientists, physicians, advocates, educators and policymakers landed on Time’s third annual Time100 Health list Feb. 11, highlighting the 100 most influential individuals in health.

Four things to know:

1. Time correspondents and editors consulted sources and experts worldwide to select the 100 individuals on the list.

2. The list makers are “behind the defining health stories of the year — from promising clinical trials and breakthrough immunotherapies, to advances in the search for cancer vaccines, the release of the first GLP-1 pill by Novo Nordisk, and leaders around the world stepping up to fill critical gaps following reductions in international aid and medical research funding under the Trump Administration,” according to the newsmagazine and digital media brand.

3. Some of the notable names on the list:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of HHS

Chris Hemsworth, actor

Mehmet Oz, MD, administrator of CMS

Marty Makary, MD, commissioner of the FDA

Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, president of the American Nurses Association

Jesse Eisenberg, actor and director

Eric Dane, actor

Victor Bultó, president, Novartis US

Rob Davis, CEO, Merck

David Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly

Joe Sachs, MD, emergency room physician; writer and producer on HBO’s “The Pitt”

Karan Singhal, head of Health AI, OpenAI

Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico

Michael Osterholm, PhD, director of CIDRAP

Catherine Wu, MD, chief, Division of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapies at Dana‑Farber Cancer Institute

Darrell Irvine, PhD, professor of immunology and microbiology, Scripps Research

Douglas Melton, PhD, co‑director, Harvard Stem Cell Institute

John Green & Hank Green, authors and philanthropists

Maziar Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk

Kiran Musunuru, MD, PhD, a physician-scientist and professor of cardiovascular medicine and genetics at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, MD, PhD, a physician-scientist and assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania and an attending physician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

4. Time will spotlight Time100 Health members on Feb. 19 in New York City.

Read the full list here.