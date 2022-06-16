The person 100+ leaders want as the new CEO of University Hospital

More than 100 elected officials, community leaders, healthcare professionals, academics and others are calling on University Hospital's board and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to name the hospital's chief equity officer as it's next CEO, according to NJ Advance Media.

In letters to the board and the governor, leaders from a variety of sectors voiced their support for Chris Pernell, MD, the Newark, N.J.-based hospital's chief strategic integration and health equity officer. The letters were sent as the board is conducting a nationwide search for the hospital's next CEO, according to Politico.



"Throughout her career, Dr. Pernell has been a champion for health justice, health promotion, and disease prevention and is recognized nationally as a public health expert of the highest credentials," read the letters, copies of which were obtained by Politico. "She has used her medical expertise to not only treat patients, but to lead initiatives that tackle the social determinants of health."