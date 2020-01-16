South Carolina health system lays off 327 employees

In a second round of layoffs, Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health said it is letting 327 employees go in an effort to improve operating efficiencies.

The 13-hospital system said the affected positions include administrative, corporate and clinical roles at all of its campuses.

This is the second set of layoffs to cut redundancies and streamline the organization, according to a news release from the health system. Last October, Prisma Health cut 200 jobs.



Affected employees will receive severance pay and outplacement services. Prisma is encouraging staff to apply for open positions in the organization.

"The healthcare environment in which we operate is becoming increasingly challenging for a variety of reasons, including lower reimbursements and increasing numbers of patients who are underinsured or uninsured," said Mark O’Halla, president and CEO of Prisma Health. "These are difficult decisions, but we need to make them now so we can provide the quality care our patients deserve in a financially sustainable manner that positions us for future growth."

Prisma also said it plans to phase out its subacute unit at Prisma Health Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital and its Children's Residential Program in Greenville this year.

