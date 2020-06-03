Senate confirms White House attorney to oversee $500B pandemic recovery fund

White House attorney Brian Miller of Virginia is set to oversee the Treasury Department's $500 billion COVID-19 pandemic recovery fund after the Senate voted June 2 to confirm him as inspector general, according to The New York Times.

Mr. Miller, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in April, will take the role as the government distributes funds to businesses affected by the pandemic.

His confirmation was approved by a vote of 51-40.

A former federal prosecutor, Mr. Miller most recently served as a senior associate counsel in the White House. He previously was inspector general of the General Services Administration for nearly a decade.

Read the full article here.

More articles on leadership:

Providence St. Joseph Health CEO calls for 'greater accountability' to combat institutional racism

An Israel hospital's military COVID-19 response: 5 takeaways for US hospitals

Ascension CEO calls for 'renewed commitment to justice and peace'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.