RWJBarnabas unveils Black Executive Alliance: 5 things to know

RWJBarnabas Health launched the Black Executive Alliance to create a mentorship program that elevates Black executives within its health system.
Five things to know:
- As part of the West Orange, N.J.-based health system's organizational shift to end racism, the alliance will actively contribute to the professional development of Black executives at RWJBarnabas Health and its affiliates, according to an Aug. 30 news release shared with Becker's. The alliance will increase the health system's recruitment, retention and elevation of Black people into executive roles in healthcare.
- The alliance is led by Meika Neblett, MD, CMO and chief academic officer at Toms River, N.J.-based Community Medical Center and medical director of RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region, and Sean Baptiste, chief human resources officer and vice president of the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.
- Dr. Neblett also leads an equity in healthcare initiative, which is part of the health system's antiracism program, Ending Racism Together.
- The alliance currently has 30 members. Those looking to join the alliance must be Black and an associate vice president-level executive or higher. They must also be employed by the health system.
- "The COVID-19 pandemic, paired with recent civil injustices, has shone a very bright light on inequity and systemic racism, highlighting an even greater need for programs like the Black Executive Alliance," said Barry Ostrowsky, president and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health.