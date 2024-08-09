Rural health system CEOs call for federal support

Leaders of three healthcare systems told lawmakers at the end of July that new policies, programs and payments are necessary to continue care for rural Americans.

The three leaders – Joanne Conroy, MD, CEO of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, Andrew Mueller, MD, CEO of Portland-based MaineHealth and Sunny Eappen, MD, CEO of University of Vermont Health Network in Burlington – face similar issues serving communities that are growing older, have chronic diseases and lack affordable housing, according to a joint Aug. 7 news release from the systems.

Rural Americans are more likely to "develop chronic illnesses and die" compared with those in urban areas, according to the release. The difficulties are heightened with workforce shortages and Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements that do not cover costs of care related to these issues, the release said.

The federal government can help sustain rural healthcare access by increasing funding from Medicare and reducing regulatory burdens, the leaders said.

“As a family physician by training, it has been difficult to watch our rural communities struggle to maintain access to high quality care for their residents,” Dr. Mueller said. “Our proposals align with, and support, our MaineHealth vision of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.”