Providence, Cleveland Clinic CEOs tapped for GE Healthcare board appointments

The CEOs of Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Cleveland Clinic are among the executives who have been named to the board of directors for GE Healthcare, which is set to spin off from General Electric as a standalone public company in January.

The board will include Rodney Hochman, MD, who has served as the president and CEO of Providence since 2016, and Tom Mihaljevic, MD, who has served as president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic since 2018, according to a Sept. 12 news release.

Dr. Hochman oversees a 52-hospital health system with 120,000 caregivers and locations across five states: Alaska, Montana, Oregon, California and Washington. Dr. Mihaljevic oversees a 22-hospital health system with about 6,500 beds systemwide.

GE Healthcare's board will also include the following members, according to the release:

Peter Arduini, president and CEO of GE's healthcare business since January

H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of GE since October 2018

Lloyd Howell Jr., CFO and treasurer of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. since 2016

Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, MD, former professor at Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania and former CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Catherine Lesjak, who held various financial leadership roles at HP (formerly Hewlett-Packard Co.) before retiring from the company in 2019

Anne Madden, senior vice president and general counsel at Honeywell International since 2017

William Stromberg, director of the T. Rowe Price Group since 2016

Phoebe Yang, general manager of Amazon Web Services, Healthcare, until September 2022

The board appointments come as GE is targeting a spinoff date in the first week of January. The company said more information will be provided closer to an investor day scheduled for Dec. 8 in New York City.