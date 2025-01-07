Prisma Health CEO on the system's 1st out-of-state acquisition, growth plans

Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health marked a significant milestone when it acquired its first out-of-state facility, Blount Memorial Hospital, a 304-bed facility in Maryville, Tenn., in early December.

"The geography was right for us," Mark O'Halla, CEO of Prisma Health, told Becker's. "Our goal is to grow into a regional health system across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee."

Prisma comprises more than 320 practice sites, 18 acute and specialty hospitals, more than 32,000 employees, and over 5,900 employed and independent clinicians across its inVio Health network, according to its website.

The nonprofit health system shared plans to acquire Blount Memorial in mid-July. When Mr. O'Halla said when he first toured the hospital it already felt like he was walking through a Prisma facility.

"Cultural fit is really important when you're looking to make an acquisition, because it works way better when you have that cultural synergy," he said.

To keep care local, Prisma established a regional board in East Tennessee comprised of many former Blount Memorial board members. The board will help Prisma listen to the community to ensure its needs are met. The system also committed to investing around $364 million into the facility.

"The investment includes the debt we're assuming, but the rest of the investment is going to be focused on growing the organization," Mr. O'Halla said. "Whether it's physician recruitment, expanding the number of specialties and sub-specialties that will be available at Blount Memorial in the future, expanding primary care, we're going to be looking at improving access."

Mr. O'Halla said Prisma will implement Workforce, Epic and other IT platforms into the hospital. The technology integration will play a key role in the hospital's transition, with Prisma utilizing its Pulse program, a coordinated IT-driven system of care that is designated to improve areas of patient safety, outcomes, operational efficiency, and team engagement.

Since Pulse launched three years ago, the system said it has significantly reduced its mortality rate and enhanced patient care. The system previously had an overall mortality rate that was in the bottom quartile nationally. Since implementing Pulse, Prisma ranks in the top 15th percentile nationwide.

Looking toward the future, Mr. O'Halla said 2024 was the system's most successful year to date, with 10.7% revenue growth, and he plans to build on that progress through other growth opportunities.

"We're doing well, we're growing and I can expect that to continue for the foreseeable future," he said.





