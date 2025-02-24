Pfizer names former FDA official as chief medical officer

Pfizer has appointed former Patrizia Cavazzoni, MD, former director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, as its new chief medical officer, Bloomberg reported Feb. 24.

Dr. Cavazzoni, who left the FDA in January, will oversee regulatory, safety and medical operations at Pfizer.

She had led the FDA's drug division, which oversees new therapy approvals, since 2020. Dr. Cavazzoni's appointment also marks a return to Pfizer, where she had held senior vice president roles for about eight years, according to her LinkedIn page.