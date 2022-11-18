Pennsylvania hospital association CEO to retire

Andy Carter, president and CEO of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, is retiring.

Mr. Carter plans to retire by June 30, 2023, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

His retirement will occur after more than 10 years with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania and about four decades in government, business, and advocacy.

Mr. Carter became president and CEO of the hospital association in 2012. Before that, he ed the Washington, D.C.-based Visiting Nurse Associations of America. He also served as president of the Ohio Children's Hospital Association.

"I am grateful to the HAP Board of Directors and our member hospitals and health systems for their support and confidence in my leadership role this past decade," Mr. Carter said in a news release. "Together with a truly remarkable team of dedicated professionals, we have strengthened health care in Pennsylvania by making it more accessible, affordable and higher quality. From successfully advocating early in my tenure for Medicaid expansion, to relentlessly improving quality and safety, HAP and its members have been vigorous champions for achieving the vision of a healthy Pennsylvania."

The Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania includes more than 235 hospital and health system members.