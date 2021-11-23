Over 90% of federal workers have met vaccination mandate requirement 

More than 90 percent of federal workers had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the Nov. 22 deadline, reports The New York Times.

The Biden administration has reached 95 percent compliance with the mandate, which required federal workers to have at least one dose of the vaccine by Nov. 22 or request an extension. Around 5 percent of workers are seeking or have already gotten approval for an extension. The policy affects over 3.5 million federal workers both in the U.S and abroad.

On Nov. 23, the Office of Management and Budget will release specific data on worker vaccination rates across different federal agencies.