NYT: How health economists would fix the healthcare system

The latest column from The New York Times' Austin Frakt, PhD, outlines how health economists would reform the U.S. healthcare system, based on a survey of 200 PhDs.

Four quick takeaways:

Economists support the ACA and the individual mandate.

Most oppose Medicaid work requirements and block grants.

Most believe overly generous employer-sponsored health plans should be taxed.

Most are in favor of raising premiums for people who engage in unhealthy behaviors like smoking.

Read the full article here.

