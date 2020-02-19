NYT: How health economists would fix the healthcare system

Emily Rappleye (Twitter) - Print  | 

The latest column from The New York Times' Austin Frakt, PhD, outlines how health economists would reform the U.S. healthcare system, based on a survey of 200 PhDs. 

Four quick takeaways:

  • Economists support the ACA and the individual mandate. 
  • Most oppose Medicaid work requirements and block grants.
  • Most believe overly generous employer-sponsored health plans should be taxed.
  • Most are in favor of raising premiums for people who engage in unhealthy behaviors like smoking. 

