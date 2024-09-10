Northwestern Medicine launches healthcare leadership center for MBAs

Northwestern Medicine has established a new healthcare leadership center in partnership with the university's business school, supported by a $10 million endowment.

Announced on Sept. 10, the Northwestern Medicine Kellogg Healthcare Leadership Center is a joint initiative between Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. The center will immerse MBA candidates in the health system's daily operations, providing hands-on experience, delivering leadership training and promoting research and innovation, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

"The goal for the Northwestern Medicine Kellogg Healthcare Leadership Center is to empower future healthcare leaders and prepare them for transformational change in how we plan for and deliver patient care into the next decade and beyond," Howard Chrisman, MD, president and CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, said in a news release. "We believe this center will have a positive impact on future leaders that goes beyond the clinical setting and will have a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

Northwestern Medicine contains 943-bed Northwestern Memorial Hospital, ranked the No. 1 hospital in Illinois for 13 years straight. Northwestern Medicine's reach has expanded throughout Chicago and Northern Illinois in the past decade, and it continues to grow with plans to open a 120,000-square-foot advanced outpatient care center in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side in 2025.

The health system is the third-largest private employer in Illinois.