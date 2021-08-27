New Jersey hospital president gets breakthrough COVID-19

Deborah Visconi, president and CEO of Paramus, N.J.-based Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, developed a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, NorthJersey.com reported Aug. 26.

Ms. Visconi, who received her second shot of the Pfizer vaccine in January, learned of her positive test in August during routine weekly testing at New Bridge. She was asymptomatic at the time but later had some symptoms, including a cough and some chest tightness, she told NorthJersey.com Aug. 25.

She credits the vaccine for her lack of a more severe case.

"I believe that if I wasn't vaccinated, I would have been very, very sick," Ms. Visconi, who has asthma, told NorthJersey.com. "It does affect your breathing and make you feel tight-chested and winded. ... I firmly believe [the vaccine] could have saved me from severe illness and needing oxygen. The vaccine works."

Ms. Visconi, who received an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, said she does not know the origin of her exposure. She said she and others at her hospital wear masks indoors and that she is careful about wearing masks in public and social distancing at meetings.

Ms. Visconi is not the first hospital executive to contract COVID-19.

Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., tested positive for COVID-19 after her husband, a teacher, also tested positive, Ballad Health President and CEO Alan Levine confirmed on Twitter Aug. 17.

Ms. Carter and her husband are vaccinated.

Read the full NewJersey.com report here.