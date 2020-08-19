New Hampshire hospital names 1st female president of medical staff

Catholic Medical Center appointed Patricia Furey, MD, as the first woman to lead the Manchester, N.H.-based hospital's medical staff.

Dr. Furey will represent CMC providers on the hospital's board of trustees and in discussions around policies that affect CMC's medical staff. She recently completed an executive MBA program at Brandeis University's Heller School for Social Policy and Management.

In addition to Dr. Fuery's appointment, CMC named Michael Gilbert, MD, as the hospital's new vice president of medical affairs and CMO. He joins CMC from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord (N.H.), where he was the medical director.

