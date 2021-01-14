Multiple Wisconsin hospitals alarmed after COVID-19 vaccine security scare

Wisconsin hospitals were on alert after a Jan. 12 mix-up concerning the security of COVID-19 vaccines, reports ABC affiliate WISN-TV.

Three people who said they were with the Wisconsin National Guard told staff at Milwaukee-based Froedtert Hospital that they were there to pick up COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 12. When hospital employees asked the individuals further questions, the three people said they were at the wrong hospital and left.

The police and state health officials were called to investigate. The incident prompted alerts at other Wisconsin hospitals.

Officials with Froedtert told WISN-TV, "An investigation has confirmed the individuals are members of the National Guard and were in the wrong location."

