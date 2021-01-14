Moderna CEO says COVID is forever

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said Jan. 13 that COVID-19 will be around forever, reported CNBC.

Mr. Bancel's remark echoes warnings from public health officials and infectious disease experts that COVID-19 will become an endemic disease, according to CNBC. As Becker's reported previously, an analysis published Jan. 12 in Science said that once COVID-19 becomes endemic, it may be no more virulent than the common cold.



He added that health officials will need to watch for new variants of the virus to produce new vaccines effective against them, wrote CNBC.



"SARS-CoV-2 is not going away," Mr. Bancel said during a panel discussion at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, according to CNBC.



More articles on leadership and management:

CEO says supply shortage forced Baystate Health to stop vaccinating employees

Corner Office: Henry Ford Health System exec says she's driven by golden rule

What hospitals are learning as they distribute the COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.