Mississippi hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19

Lance Boyd, CEO of Merit Health Natchez in Mississippi, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Natchez Democrat.

He told the newspaper Nov. 27 that he is quarantined at home.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,845 new cases as of Nov. 28 and nine COVID-related deaths between Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

At Merit Health Natchez, there were four adult COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients on Nov. 24, according to state data cited by the Natchez Democrat.

"Our capacity constantly changes based on patients in our care and staffing," Mr. Boyd told the newspaper. "This is a very fluid situation, and the figures vary throughout the day as patients are admitted and discharged. We encourage individuals experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly."

Merit Health Natchez is a 179-bed facility.

