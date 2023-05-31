Minnesota nursing board director steps down ahead of meeting to weigh her removal

Kimberly Miller, BSN, RN, resigned from her position as executive director of the Minnesota Nursing Board May 18 — the same day the board scheduled an emergency meeting to weigh her removal, the Star Tribune reported.

The state's nursing board had previously called an emergency meeting slated for May 18 to consider removing Ms. Miller, who had been at the center of complaints around mismanagement, delays in processing licensure applications and disciplinary actions. Over the past several years, many of the board's challenges centered around the surge in temporary permit applications for nurses from other states, but state officials expect that to continue since hospitals continue to struggle with nurse staffing.

Ms. Miller's resignation letter was presented by Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Janine Kimball, which ended the emergency board meeting. In her letter, Ms. Miller referenced the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and a switch to a new system the board used to process complaints.

"I have given my absolute best to this important position," the letter said, according to the Star Tribune. She became executive director in August 2022.