Millennials to outnumber Gen X in leadership: LinkedIn

Millennials are on pace to outnumber Generation X in leadership roles by 2025, according to a September report from LinkedIn.

Millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996 — accounted for 44.8% of C-suite- or vice president-level leaders in 2023, according to LinkedIn's "State of the C-Suite and Executives Report." The report used profile data to study executives working at S&P 500 and venture-backed U.S. "unicorn" organizations.

Gen X, meanwhile, made up 45.7% of leaders in 2023. In 2016, Millennials and Gen X accounted for 36.9% and 52.3% of leadership, respectively.

Gen X held the average age at hire for CEOs in 2024 at 53.5 years old, according to a recent report on C-suite executive turnover.