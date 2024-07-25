Meet the leaders of the best healthcare employers for women: Forbes

Forty-six hospitals and health systems secured a spot on Forbes' seventh annual America's Best Employers for Women list.

All 46 placed in the top 200 out of 600 total companies, based on surveys from women who rated their employers on factors such as pay equity, parental leave and work environment.

Here are the CEOs of the healthcare organizations that earned a top 100 spot:

1. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio): Tim Robinson has been CEO since 2019.

6. Boston Medical Center: Alastair Bell, MD, was named CEO in June 2023.

7. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital: David Verinder has been president and CEO since 2014.

10. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.): James Downing, MD, has been CEO since 2014.

11. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Warner Thomas was named CEO in 2022.

24. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: Donna Hyland was named president and CEO in 2008.

25. UW Medicine (Seattle): Timothy Dellit, MD, has been CEO since November after serving as interim CEO since 2022.

26. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): Russell Cox became president and CEO in 2017.

27. Cincinnati Children's: Steve Davis, MD, has been president and CEO since 2021.

29. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.): David Lubarsky, MD, has served as CEO since 2018.

30. Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.): Amy Sampson has been CEO and president since 2023.

33. Houston Methodist: Marc Boom, MD, has been CEO and president since 2012.

40. University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville): K. Craig Kent, MD, has been CEO since 2020.

50. Boston Children's Hospital: Kevin Churchwell, MD, was tapped as CEO in 2020.

53. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle): Thomas Lynch, MD, became CEO in 2020.

63. North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital: Steve Reintjes, MD, has been president and CEO since 2020.

79. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.): Stephanie Conners became CEO in 2022.

81. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville): Keith Gray became CEO in April.

83. Texas Health Resources (Arlington): Barclay Berdan has been CEO since 2014.

85. Guthrie (Sayre, Pa.): Edmund Sabanegh, MD, was named CEO in 2021.

88. Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg, Pa.): Kendra Aucker was named CEO in 2015.

90. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas): Rick Merrill has been president and CEO since 2007.

92. Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock): Marcy Doderer has been CEO of the health system since 2013.

94. LSU Health (New Orleans): Steve Nelson, MD, has been Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans on an interim basis since 2021.

95. Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas): Esmaeil Porsa, MD, was named president and CEO in 2019.

97. UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.): Eric Dickson, MD, was named CEO in 2013.

98. University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia, Mo.): Ric Ransom was named CEO in 2023.

100. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.): Andrea Walsh has been CEO since 2017.