46 hospitals, health systems among best employers for women: Forbes

A total of 46 hospitals and health systems were featured in Forbes' seventh annual America's Best Employers for Women list.

All the healthcare organizations featured were in the top 200 out of 600 total, with one hospital securing first place.

Forbes, along with research firm Statista, surveyed over 150,000 women who work at companies with 1,000 or more employees, according to the report published July 23. Respondents rated their current employers based on aspects such as pay equity, parental leave, work environment and handling of discrimination.

Information from the last three years was included, with more recent data weighted heavier than older data, to score America's 600 best employers.

The following hospitals and health systems were included in the list:

1. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

6. Boston Medical Center

7. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital

10. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

11. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

24. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

25. UW Medicine (Seattle)

26. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)

27. Cincinnati Children's

29. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

30. Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (Norfolk, Va.)

33. Houston Methodist

40. University of Virginia Health System (Charlottesville)

50. Boston Children's Hospital

53. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle)

63. North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

79. BayCare Health System (Clearwater, Fla.)

81. University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

83. Texas Health Resources (Arlington)

85. Guthrie (Sayre, Pa.)

88. Evangelical Community Hospital (Lewisburg, Pa.)

90. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas)

92. Arkansas Children's Hospital (Little Rock)

94. LSU Health (New Orleans)

95. Harris Health System (Bellaire, Texas)

97. UMass Memorial Health (Worcester, Mass.)

98. University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia, Mo.)

100. HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

101. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

109. OhioHealth (Columbus)

110. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)

111. Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

113. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

123. St. Luke's Children Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.)

129. AHRC New York City

134. Inspira Health Network (Vineland, N.J.)

139. Dayton (Ohio) Children's

149. New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City)

150. ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)

151. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

152. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (Buffalo, N.Y.)

158. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

162. Cone Health (Greensbo, N.C.)

163. South Shore Hospital (Weymouth, Mass.)

167. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

170. American Family Care (Birmingham, Ala.)