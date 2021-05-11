Meet new HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm: 4 things to know

The Senate has confirmed Andrea Palm as the next deputy secretary of HHS. She will be the No. 2 official at a $1 trillion-plus agency with about 80,000 employees.

Ms. Palm's nomination was confirmed in a 61-37 vote May 11.

Four things to know about Ms. Palm.

1. Ms. Palm most recently was secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. During her time in this role, Republican state lawmakers challenged public health declarations and mask mandates related to the COVID-19 pandemic response, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers described her as "a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis," the Wisconsin Examiner reported April 23.

2. Before joining Wisconsin DHS, Ms. Palm held roles in former President Barack Obama's administration, including senior counselor to the HHS secretary and chief of staff for HHS.

3. She served as a senior adviser to the White House Domestic Policy Council during the ACA's implementation and rollout, and she helped lead efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

4. Ms. Palm earned her bachelor's degree from Ithaca, N.Y.-based Cornell University and a master's degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

