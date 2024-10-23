Meet 8 healthcare professionals vying for US House seats

Several health policy leaders and health professionals will depart Congress after this term, and multiple individuals in the industry have a chance at winning House seats, Politico reported on Oct. 23.

Those who will step down from their posts after serving the remainder of their term, which concludes in January, include Reps. Larry Bucshon, MD (R-Ind.), a cardiothoracic surgeon; Michael Burgess, MD (R-Texas), an OB-GYN; and Brad Wenstrup, DPM (R-Ohio), a podiatrist.

While the lawmakers will take with them expertise and institutional knowledge, several individuals with healthcare experience are vying for House seats, according to Politico.

Here is a list of those candidates, alongside the seat they are vying for, per the publication:

Minnesota's 45th House District

Kelly Morrison, MD, Democrat, an OB-GYN and most recently a Minnesota state senator.

Oregon's 33rd House District

Maxine Dexter, MD, Democrat, a pulmonologist at Kaiser Permanente and recently an Oregon state representative.

South Carolina's 3rd District

Sheri Biggs, Republican, a psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Texas' 34th District

Mayra Flores, Republican, a respiratory care therapist and former House representative.

Utah's 3rd District



Mike Kennedy, MD, Republican, a family medicine physician and recent member of the Utah Senate.

Missouri's 3rd District

Bob Onder, MD, Republican, an allergy and asthma physician.

Arizona's 1st District

Amish Shah, MD, Democrat, an emergency medicine physician.

Kansas' 3rd District

Prasanth Reddy, MD, Republican, an internist.



Read the full report, including more about the candidates, here.