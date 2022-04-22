Massachusetts hospital loses third CEO in 4 years

MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., is searching for its next leader after its CEO recently resigned.

Ava Collins, who stepped into the CEO role less than two years ago, submitted her resignation April 19, according to the MetroWest Daily News. The hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, hasn't given a reason for Ms. Collin's departure, according to the report.

When Ms. Collins began serving as CEO, she replaced Andrew Harding, DNP, RN. He was named CEO in October 2018 and exited in December 2020. Dr. Harding replaced Jeffrey Liebman, who served as CEO for just over a year before resigning in August 2018, according to the MetroWest Daily News.



Andrei Soran was MetroWest Medical Center's longest serving CEO in recent years. He held the position from April 2006 until June 2013, according to the Framingham Source.