Margaret Crotty has been elected as the new chair of the 37-member Northwell Health board of trustees.

Ms. Crotty, elected June 1, is the first woman to chair the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based health system's board, according to a news release. She succeeds Michael Epstein, who served as chair for four years.

Ms. Crotty has been a member of the Northwell board since 2019. She helms JSI, a global nonprofit public health organization.