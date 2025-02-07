'Legacy of resilience': Leadership insights for Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month in February, eight hospital and health system leaders shared how their heritage has shaped their leadership and approach to healthcare.

Below are insights from Black healthcare executives who discussed their culture's influence on their leadership philosophy, framework for addressing healthcare challenges and the lessons they carry forward. Leaders from health systems across the U.S. highlighted themes of community, perseverance and health disparities.

Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Abiola Anyebe. Market CEO of Kindred Hospitals of North Texas at ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.): I am a daughter of immigrant parents; I have personal experiences and insights into how Nigerian heritage and culture influence my leadership philosophy and approaches to challenges in healthcare.

1. Community orientation: Nigerian culture often emphasizes communal values and collective responsibility. As a leader influenced by this heritage, I prioritize community engagement and collaboration in healthcare initiatives. I focus on building strong relationships with stakeholders, ensuring that the community's needs and perspectives are at the forefront of healthcare planning and delivery.

2. Resilience and adaptability: Nigeria's diverse challenges, from economic to infrastructural issues, instill a sense of resilience and adaptability. As a leader with this background, I approach healthcare challenges with a problem-solving mindset, drawing on innovative solutions and local resources to overcome obstacles, much like how communities adapt to changing circumstances.

3. Holistic approach: Traditional Nigerian healing practices often incorporate holistic views of health, considering physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. This perspective has shaped my philosophy to prioritize comprehensive care models, integrating mental health, preventive measures and social determinants of health into healthcare strategies.

4. Respect for elders and authority: Nigerian culture places significant importance on respect for elders and authority figures. This influenced me to value mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals in the healthcare field, fostering a culture of learning and respect within my teams.

5. Diversity and inclusivity: Nigeria is home to a multitude of ethnic groups and languages, which has instilled an appreciation for diversity. I approach healthcare by promoting inclusivity and cultural competence, ensuring that services are equitable and considerate of various cultural backgrounds.

6. Focus on education and empowerment: Education is highly valued in Nigerian culture. Therefore, I emphasize the importance of educating healthcare workers and the community about health issues, promoting self-advocacy and awareness as essential components of effective healthcare delivery.

7. Ethical responsibility: Many Nigerian leaders are influenced by strong ethical and moral values that guide their decision-making. In healthcare, this translates into a commitment to integrity, transparency and accountability, ensuring that healthcare practices uphold ethical standards and prioritize patient welfare.

By integrating these cultural values into my leadership philosophy, as a leader in healthcare I can create more effective, compassionate and community-oriented healthcare systems that address the unique needs of our populations.

William Davis. Regional President of Deaconess Illinois-Heartland Regional Medical Center (Marion): My journey as a leader in healthcare has been profoundly shaped by my heritage and culture, which have instilled in me principles of community, resilience and empathy. Growing up, I learned the significance of collaboration and mutual aid. These early experiences taught me that effective leadership is not about individual success but about fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

As I navigated my career in healthcare, I carried with me the belief that team cohesion and open communication are essential. By creating an inclusive environment where every voice is heard and valued, I found that we could better address the diverse needs of our patients. This community-centered approach to leadership became a cornerstone of my philosophy.

My cultural heritage is rich with stories of overcoming adversity and facing challenges with unwavering determination. This legacy of resilience has been a guiding force in my approach to problem-solving and crisis management. I learned to remain calm under pressure and view obstacles as opportunities for growth. This mindset proved invaluable in the ever-evolving field of healthcare, where unexpected challenges are a constant.

Empathy, a cornerstone of my cultural values, has profoundly influenced my leadership style. Understanding and respecting the experiences and emotions of others is essential in providing compassionate care. As a leader, I strive to foster a culture of empathy within my team, encouraging healthcare professionals to approach each patient with genuine concern and kindness. This not only enhances patient satisfaction but also promotes a more supportive and fulfilling work environment for the staff.

Being aware of and sensitive to cultural differences is vital in healthcare leadership. My heritage has provided me with a deep appreciation for diversity and the importance of cultural competence. I advocate for continuous education and training to ensure that our global healthcare system can effectively serve patients from all backgrounds. By understanding and respecting cultural nuances, we can deliver more personalized and effective care, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Moreover, I believe in the importance of creating a better patient experience by making everyone feel welcomed. When patients feel seen, heard, and respected, their overall experience in the healthcare system improves significantly. This sense of welcome and inclusion is fundamental to building trust and ensuring that patients feel comfortable and supported during their care journey.

My heritage and culture have been instrumental in shaping my leadership philosophy and approach to challenges in healthcare. By emphasizing community, resilience, empathy, cultural competence, and inclusivity, I strive to lead with integrity and compassion, ensuring that our healthcare system is both inclusive and effective. It is my hope that by embracing these values, we can continue to advance healthcare excellence and equity for all.

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, BSN, RN. Regional President of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals of Southern California and Hawaii (Oakland, Calif.): As a newborn, I had the blessing of being adopted into a family that taught me the value of fierce determination. I had a front row seat as a witness to what can be done through perseverance and a steadfast focus on one's goals. My father was in a tragic car accident as a young man and suffered a C5 spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from his upper body down. However, that didn't stop him from achieving his dreams of having a family, raising a child, having a successful career in information technology and navigating the adversities faced by a Black man with a disability in the '70s in Detroit, Michigan. I grew up believing that all challenges can be overcome with unwavering perseverance and faith, because this is what I saw on a daily basis. I take this valuable childhood lesson with me wherever I go; I believe that the bigger the challenge, the greater the opportunity for growth.

This also applies to challenges in healthcare and my own leadership philosophy. I started my career as a NICU nurse in Detroit, where I was exposed firsthand to the inequities in healthcare that have been so well-documented and studied. I came face to face with the perils of a lack of healthcare access, prenatal care and economic stability. I believe good health is a right, not a privilege. As such, it is imperative that healthcare leaders and providers understand and address the physical, mental and social health needs of the populations we serve and the unique barriers to those needs. Many chronic conditions that plague our communities are preventable. It takes more than managing the disease. If we intend to make a real impact, our interventions must move upstream. To transform health outcomes for all populations, we must make a commitment to tackle the structural barriers to health. This is a monumental task, but with perseverance and fierce determination, we can and will make a difference. This is my "why" … the thing that fuels my everyday work.

Ruby Kirby, RN. CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar (Tenn.) General Hospital and Camden (Tenn.) Hospital: I grew up in rural America and have spent all of my career primarily in rural hospitals. And growing up, I lived out in the country, where everyone knew everybody.

And I have seen people with illnesses that today can get healthcare, but back when I was growing up, many of those individuals did not have access to care, and they died from those illnesses.

So that was one of the things growing up. I always wanted to be a nurse, and my background is in nursing. But I was going to be a teacher, and with all the things that were happening in the community, I had the opportunity to go to nursing school.

And I made a promise that I would always want to work in rural communities. Actually, where I work now is not that far from where I was raised and grew up. So all my career has been spent in West Tennessee, working in rural communities, trying to prevent and make sure we have access to care for everybody.

And we keep fighting the fight because we know that in rural communities, not only do we not have access in the community, but most of the time, people don't even have transportation to go to other areas. And when they do go, it could be too late.

My career decision is based on my background and where I was raised and have lived most of my life.

Marlow Levy, BSN, RN. President of Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital (Darby, Pa.) and St. Francis Hospital (Wilmington, Del.): Growing up in an economically depressed area of Tampa, Florida — a healthcare desert — I saw firsthand how social determinants of health shape communities. My neighborhood was the "poster child" for health disparities: limited access to care, food insecurity, and systemic inequities that kept families in cycles of poor health. Those early experiences ignited my passion for healthcare leadership and deeply influence how I approach challenges today.

The data is clear — health disparities continue to disproportionately impact Black and underserved communities:

Black Americans have the highest mortality rates for major diseases. Black adults are 30% more likely to die from heart disease and twice as likely to die from stroke compared to white adults, according to the CDC.





Access to care remains a significant challenge. Black and Hispanic Americans are more than twice as likely to be uninsured as white Americans, limiting their ability to seek preventive and specialized care.





Maternal mortality rates are alarmingly high. Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women, even when controlling for income and education level.

As an African American healthcare executive, I carry my heritage into every meeting, boardroom, patient room and every decision. Leadership, for me, is about advocacy — ensuring that hospitals don't just treat illness but actively work to dismantle barriers to care. Representation in leadership matters because it brings diverse perspectives to the table, perspectives informed by lived experiences of marginalization and resilience.

Black History Month is a time to celebrate our progress while acknowledging the work still ahead. In a political climate where diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are under attack, we must reaffirm our commitment to these principles — not as political statements, but as moral imperatives. Health disparities persist, and our duty as leaders is to champion policies and initiatives that create meaningful, lasting change.

I stand on the shoulders of those who paved the way, and I hope my journey inspires others to lead boldly, with purpose, and without fear.

Clement Miller, MSN, RN. COO of Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health: Being a Black leader doesn't define who I am but rather defines how I see the work I do and the people I support. Early in my career, I believed that there were limits to what I could achieve professionally, largely because I didn't see leaders of color in executive roles within the organizations I worked. That absence of representation led me to question whether such opportunities were truly available to me. Thankfully I had mentors who helped me realize the barriers I perceived were in many ways, self-imposed. This shift in perspective empowered me to step confidently into spaces I once believed were inaccessible.

My journey has reinforced the importance of representation — not only for aspiring leaders but more importantly for the patients we serve. One of the benefits of having a rich ethnic and cultural background is the appreciation for different perspectives and greater sense of empathy. At Salinas Valley Health, where we serve a predominantly Latino population, our leadership team is acutely aware of the systemic inequities in healthcare. We are committed to addressing these disparities and ensuring equitable access to high quality care for all.

For me Black History Month is both a celebration and a call to action — a reminder that we must continue advocating for our most vulnerable and underserved communities. History has shown the consequences of neglecting these populations, and it is not a road we want to travel. Instead, we must remain steadfast in our commitment of equity, compassion and mutual respect, ensuring that every individual in our community receives the care they need and deserve.

Omar Reid. Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Harris Health (Bellaire, Texas): From a young age, I was fortunate to be surrounded by inspiring role models within my family and community. I grew up in a family where love and community service were at the core, despite having little in material wealth.

My mother, deeply involved in civic and charitable causes, made sure all her children participated. As the eldest, I took on more responsibility, which shaped my servant leadership mindset. She made sure all her children were part of this work, and as the eldest, I often had the privilege — and responsibility — of taking on more.

This early exposure to service and community building instilled in me a deep-rooted sense of servant leadership. This foundation carried me through 24 years in management at UPS and six years leading HR for the city of Houston. Those experiences refined my problem-solving abilities and deepened my commitment to people-first leadership.

These experiences further developed my ability to navigate complex issues while maintaining a focus on people-first leadership — skills that were first cultivated through the lessons I learned growing up.

Joi Torrence-Hill. Chief of Operations of USC Norris Cancer Hospital (Los Angeles): My leadership philosophy is rooted in leading with courage and ensuring that diverse representation is not just present, but celebrated within the workforce. As a Black woman reflecting on a history shaped by the oppression faced by Black people, I draw strength from values of resilience, community, and advocacy in leadership. These values guide how I engage with others, prioritize empathy and advocate for equitable care. I know firsthand how vital representation is in healthcare. When patients see themselves reflected in caregivers, it empowers them, allowing them to experience care that aligns with their cultural identities. This belief drives my commitment to advocating for a workforce that mirrors the diverse communities we serve, ensuring that patients feel seen, understood, and respected. Leading with courage means confronting difficult conversations around representation and access, while striving for change in spaces that have historically lacked diversity.

I also firmly believe in the power of diverse teams in healthcare. When individuals from various backgrounds come together, they bring innovative ideas, unique perspectives and creative solutions that are essential for improving healthcare delivery. This diversity fosters an environment where new approaches to care can emerge, ensuring that healthcare delivery evolves to meet the complex needs of diverse populations. Leadership, in this sense, is about more than managing a team — it's about fostering a culture where every voice is valued, enabling teams to collaborate with compassion, innovation, and a shared goal of improving patient outcomes. Despite systemic barriers that Black women may face, we have the power to redefine leadership and drive meaningful change. I am committed to leading by example and action, inspiring the next generation of leaders and caregivers to continue creating lasting impact and driving progress.

As Maya Angelou beautifully stated, "We all should know that diversity makes for a rich tapestry, and we must understand that all the threads of the tapestry are equal in value."