Leapfrog names pandemic heroes of the year

The Leapfrog Group is recognizing healthcare workers and organizations for an extraordinary commitment to patient safety amid the COVID-19 crisis and has selected two pandemic hero of the year recipients.

The rankings group accepted nominations for the one-time award from hospital staff and leaders across the U.S. Winners were selected by a committee of board members from Leapfrog and other stakeholders.



The two Pandemic Hero of the Year Award winners:

Englewood (N.J.) Health. The health system won the Leapfrog Pandemic Hero of the Year Award in the team category. Leapfrog said the hospital was effective at communicating with the community, partnering with first responders and making multiple daily calls for families while supporting its staff.

Sergio Alvarez, RN, registered nurse at Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital. Mr. Alvarez won the Leapfrog Pandemic Hero of the Year Award in the category of individual heroes. He demonstrated a willingness to put others' welfare above his own, served as an educator for patients and staff and provided his cellphone to patients and their families.

Leapfrog also issued special recognition for heroism during the pandemic to 22 individuals and teams across the country. Read more about them here.

