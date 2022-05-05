LeanTaaS Recognized as Winner for Clinical Efficiency Innovation in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual awards program honors LeanTaaS’s iQueue product suite as an outstanding health and medical technology product

SANTA CLARA, Calif., – May 5, 2022 – LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, today announced that its iQueue product suite has been selected as the winner of the “Clinical Efficiency Innovation Award” in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The Clinical Efficiency category aims to highlight ‘breakthrough’ systems and solutions that help users achieve higher levels of performance (outcome, output) relative to the inputs (resources, time, money) consumed. The program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.



LeanTaaS improves patient access to care by decreasing wait times and delivery costs, and improves operational performance by optimizing costly, constrained healthcare resources. LeanTaaS’s iQueue product suite consists of iQueue for Operating Rooms, iQueue for Infusion Centers, and iQueue for Inpatient Beds. The solutions apply sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning to existing structured and unstructured data to predict and prescribe corrective actions to eliminate operational bottlenecks, allowing health systems to better manage beds, surgical backlogs, infusion wait times, and limited staff. Each iQueue solution can be deployed remotely and implemented without significant assistance from hospital IT resources or consulting and is able to be scaled across multiple assets, generating over $500,000 per year per OR, $20,000 per year per infusion chair, and $9,000 per year per inpatient bed.

"Capacity management has never been more critical than it is now, and LeanTaaS is leading the way," says Dio Sumagaysay, Associate CNO, Perioperative Services & MultiSpecialty Procedure Units from

Oregon Health & Science University. "During COVID-19 surges, we had to redeploy nurses from the OR, which reduced overall surgical capacity. At the same time, our staff expenses were increasing as shortages became more severe. We needed to make the most of the limited resources we had, and to do that we needed better visibility into capacity constraints and our backlog and to help identify best practices for staff efficiency moving forward. LeanTaaS's iQueue platform provides us with robust predictive and prescriptive analytics, helping us breakthrough the chaos by making data-driven decisions that help our staff work smarter and increase access to care.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.



“Healthcare reform, COVID-19, an aging population, and a higher incidence of chronic disease have escalated the demand for U.S. healthcare services and significantly increased complexities,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “With these challenges, it’s crucial that hospitals optimize their assets to deliver patient care on time, and LeanTaaS is delivering a ‘breakthrough’ platform to address these challenges head-on. LeanTaaS’s product suites utilize lean principles and AI, enabling dramatically more efficient use of resources, shorter waiting times, faster discharges, and higher throughput, leading to better care through operational excellence. We extend our sincere congratulations to the LeanTaaS team for taking home a well-deserved 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award.”



As of Q1 2022, LeanTaaS’s AI- and ML-based solutions have now been deployed in ~500 hospitals across the U.S., including 44% of the top 25 health systems in the country, based on net patient revenue. These hospitals use LeanTaaS’s iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. Additionally, iQueue for Infusion Centers is now officially contracted by nearly 20% of the total U.S. market.



LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 125 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

