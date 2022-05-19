LeanTaaS Announces June Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

Join health system leaders and industry SMEs to discuss achieving ROI from AI-based solutions for system wide impact

May 19, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the third virtual Transform Summit will take place June 7-8, 2022 with a thematic focus on AI. The two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.

Summit attendees will learn about success stories from C-suite hospital and health system leaders who have transformed operations using AI/ML solutions. On June 7, Dr. Patrick McGill, EVP, Chief Transformation Officer at Community Health Network will lead a fireside chat about breaking through operational barriers with partnerships. Later that day, Dr. Douglas Flora, Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, will underscore the urgency around implementing AI. On June 8, Aaron Miri, SVP and Chief Digital and Information Officer and Amy Huveldt, VP of Performance Excellence will reveal the best practices that Baptist Health used to scale disruptive new technology for maximum, system wide impact. Closing out the summit, Dr. Eric Eskioglu, EVP and Chief Medical & Scientific Officer and Co-Director of the Institute of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence at Novant Health, will share how he is leading the charge to revolutionize healthcare with AI.

“We’re excited to speak at Transform and share our experiences with AI and analytics, but just as importantly, about how we’re building a culture that supports transformation through a commitment to clinical excellence, workforce development, and process improvement,” said Aaron Miri, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer at Baptist Health. “True innovation is about a resolute commitment to a risk-immune health system leveraging the best digital and technology tools that unlocks our commitment to the quadruple aim.”

Additional sessions will feature healthcare executives from across the country highlighting the results they’ve achieved by leveraging data analytics in their operations, including increasing surgical case length accuracy by 4%; reducing infusion patient wait times by 30%; and decreasing inpatient time-to-admit by 16%, despite an 18% increase in COVID-19 census. Guest speakers are from Cone Health, Mount Nittany Medical Center, MultiCare, OhioHealth, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, UCHealth, University of Utah Health, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Yale New Haven Health. Attendees can build a hospital operations summit schedule based on interest and specialty, choosing from three Learning Tracks: Perioperative, Infusion Centers, and Inpatient Beds.

“As the healthcare industry continues to grapple with lingering effects of the pandemic, it’s no secret that health systems need to do more with less while also prioritizing the valuable time and wellbeing of staff,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “We’re looking forward to our June Transform event, as it will focus on critical healthcare issues and how AI can support hardworking hospital leaders. This event will provide all attendees with the resources needed to compete and thrive by using smarter capacity management decisions every single day.”

The past year has been historically disruptive for healthcare, and hospitals and health systems were especially hard hit. Effectively managing schedules and maximizing capacity in the OR, infusion centers, and inpatient bed units has become more important than ever. The industry must embrace predictive analytics tools to help providers manage these critical resources smoothly, efficiently, and according to cutting-edge lean principles.

“LeanTaaS has been a terrific partner across our entire health system and has generated hard ROI for us, especially during challenging times with COVID-19,” said Amy Huveldt, Vice President of Performance Excellence at Baptist Health. “We’ve seen great success using the iQueue product to enable our operations and process improvement teams to drive visibility and action across the health system.”

