Leader of California's ACA exchange to leave post

Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California, will leave the state's health insurance marketplace next year.

Mr. Lee said he will step down after the upcoming open enrollment period and is not leaving for a particular position, according to a Sept. 16 news release. He said he looks forward to continuing his leadership role in the coming months and plans to consider new opportunities.

"There will be time to look for the next mountain to climb," Mr. Lee said in the news release. "Right now, Covered California and I are wholly committed to doing our job of helping Californians during this pandemic and making sure that as many people as possible have access to the care they need and coverage they can count on."

Mr. Lee is Covered California's first executive director. During his decade of service, he helped launch the exchange in 2012 and implement the ACA.

Previously, he was deputy director of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation at CMS.