Joint Commission, Kaiser accepting applications for care equity award in memory of Bernard Tyson

The Joint Commission and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente are accepting applications for the second annual healthcare equity award in memory of Bernard J. Tyson, Kaiser's late chair and CEO.

The Bernard J. Tyson Award for Excellence in Pursuing Health Care Equity launched in 2021 to recognize advancements by healthcare organizations in reducing health disparities. This year's application period is open and will close at 11:59 p.m. Central time June 30.

"It is our hope that by recognizing organizations that have successfully sustained improvements in healthcare equity, other organizations will be inspired to take action," Ana Pujols McKee, MD, executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of The Joint Commission, said in a May 3 news release. "The Tyson Award offers an opportunity to show that one of healthcare's most persistent, yet important, problems can be remedied."

Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser, said in the release that Kaiser looks forward to recognizing healthcare organizations "that make a meaningful and measurable impact on reducing the health inequities that have plagued historically underserved and underrepresented populations for far too long."

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health was the inaugural winner of the Tyson Award.

To learn more about this year's application period and to submit an application, click here.









