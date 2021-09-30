Iowa Hospital Association president and CEO retires

Kirk Norris, president and CEO of Iowa Hospital Association, retired Sept. 30 after 34 years with the association.

Mr. Norris took over as interim CEO in 2002 and has led the association ever since. Under his leadership, the nonprofit trade association of 119 hospitals and health systems managed to expand Medicaid, establish a rural hospital payment system and bring greater equity to Medicare.

In a statement, Mr. Norris said: "Leading provides many privileges, and it's been my great privilege to lead the representation of Iowa's community hospitals for nearly 20 years. It's been an even greater privilege to build relationships within and outside of IHA that have benefited Iowa's hospitals and allowed me to sustain invaluable personal and professional relationships that otherwise wouldn't have existed."

IHA has appointed Christopher Mitchell to succeed Mr. Norris as president and CEO.