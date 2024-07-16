Intermountain names 4 new board members

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has added four new board members, replacing four who are retiring.

The newly appointed members are:

Mario Carrera, who most recently served as president and CEO of the Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy and Research Organization.





Russell Childs, CEO and president of SkyWest.





Seraphine Kapsandoy-Jones, PhD, RN, Centene vice president of population healthcare and clinical operations.





Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of the Cynosure Group, an investment firm.

Board members Scott Anderson, Neal Berube, Spencer Eccles and Crystal Maggelet retired from the board, according to a July 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system with 33 hospitals.