Institute for Healthcare Improvement gets new CEO

Kedar Mate, MD, is the new president and CEO of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, the organization said June 9.

Dr. Mate will succeed Derek Feely, who is leaving IHI to spend more time with his family in Scotland.

Dr. Mate is currently the chief innovation and education officer at IHI. In addition to his roles at IHI, Dr. Mate is an internal medicine physician and faculty at the department of medicine at Weill-Cornell Medical College in New York City.

