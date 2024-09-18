Illinois hospital board member resigns

Nathan Stevenson has resigned from the Wabash General Hospital board of directors, a spokesperson for the Mount Carmel, Ill.-based hospital confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Stevenson resigned "to pursue an employment opportunity at the hospital," the spokesperson said.

According to radio station WSJD, the Wabash County Board of Commissioners accepted Mr. Stevenson's resignation Sept. 16.

The County Board did not indicate a timeline for the process to replace Mr. Stevenson on the hospital board, according to the radio station.

Wabash General Hospital is a critical access hospital. Mr. Stevenson has served on the hospital board since December 2017, according to his LinkedIn page.