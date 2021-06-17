Hospitals have been top employer for Black professionals — but share of high earners is shrinking

Listen
The share of top-earning Black professionals in hospitals is shrinking, according to a June 17 report published by The Conference Board.
Top earners are those earning in the highest 20th percentile of full-time workers in America.
Three report findings:
- Industries and occupations that have higher concentrations of Black professionals, such as healthcare, government and education, are shrinking. There has been growth in outpatient clinics and offices, but a decline in hospitals, where higher-wage Black workers predominate, the report said.
- The share of Black workers among the highest earners is shrinking in hospitals by 0.3 percent, but growing in offices of physicians by 0.5 percent. The industry with the highest growth for Black professionals is computer and data services, with 2.4 percent.
- The share of Black physicians and surgeons grew by 0.3 percent, but the share of health services managers and registered nurses declined by 0.1 percent and by 0.3 percent, respectively.