Hospital philanthropist Carl Shapiro dead at 108

Carl Shapiro, an expansive philanthropist who supported many hospitals and universities, died March 7 at the age of 108.

Mr. Shapiro was a Massachusetts businessman who founded women's apparel company Kay Windsor and built it into one of the largest women's apparel brands in the U.S.

Through the Carl and Ruth Shapiro Family Foundation, established in 1961, the Shapiros donated generously to several Boston-based organizations, including Beth Israel-Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham & Women’s Hospital and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, according to The Boston Globe.

The Shapiros were also the biggest donors to Waltham, Mass.-based Brandeis University, giving more than $72 million, and frequently donated to Wellesley (Mass.) College, according to a Brandeis University news report.

