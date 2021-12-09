HHS selects acting National Institutes of Health director

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has selected Lawrence Tabak, DDS, PhD, as acting director of the National Institutes of Health, effective Dec. 20.

Dr. Tabak has served as the NIH's principal deputy director and deputy ethics counselor since August 2010. From 2000-2010, he also served as director of the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research. Dr. Tabak joined the NIH from the University of Rochester in New York, where he served as the senior associate dean for research and professor of dentistry and biochemistry and biophysics in the school of medicine and dentistry.

The current NIH director, Francis Collins, MD, PhD, will step down Dec. 19. Dr. Collins served in the role for more than 12 years and is the longest-serving NIH director appointed by a president. He announced his decision to end his tenure Oct. 5.

"Dr. Tabak's long tenure and broad experience at the NIH will ensure that the agency is in capable hands and serve it well during the search for Dr. Collins' successor," Mr. Becerra said.

"Dr. Tabak has a deep grasp of the most pressing scientific issues confronting our nation, he has earned respect across NIH as a thoughtful and strategic manager and is committed to building a healthier and more equitable America."