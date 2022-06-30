HHS launches a website for reproductive care 

HHS has launched a website, reproductiverights.gov, to help people understand their abortion rights and find access to contraception and abortion services, Politico reported June 29.

The website comes after HHS was accused of being unprepared for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The website includes information on a patient's right to abortion, dependent on the state, preventative health services, birth control and what to do if a patient doesn't have insurance.

"HHS is committed to providing you with accurate and up-to-date information about access to and coverage of reproductive healthcare and resources," the website reads.