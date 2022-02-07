HHS issues new guidance to hospitals on pandemic-era disability rights

HHS has strengthened its protections on disability rights during public health emergencies by issuing new guidance for healthcare providers on the civil rights protections.

On Feb. 4, the agency released the guidance that clarified the existing rights protections that apply to healthcare providers. It emphasized that during public health emergencies where resources are limited, biases and stereotypes may affect decision-making.

"The pandemic has shone a light on the disparities in our healthcare system and provided us with a new opportunity to address them in a meaningful way. Protecting people with disabilities from being discriminated against in crisis situations is a critical part of this work, and we are continuing to evaluate our operations Department-wide to ensure accessibility," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Read the FAQs to see healthcare provider's obligations under law.