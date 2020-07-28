'Here on our campus, we have to test everybody,' for coronavirus, St. Jude CEO says

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., tests all on-campus patients, their family members and all staff members for COVID-19, adding up to 6,000 weekly tests, CEO James Downing, MD, told local news station WMC.

"We are testing everybody. No symptoms? They get tested once a week," Dr. Downing told the TV station. "We are finding that half of those being positive for the virus actually have no symptoms whatsoever. So here on our campus, we have to test everybody."

St. Jude's testing strategy also includes contact tracing. He said the hospital's contact-tracing team helps identify, test and isolate those potentially positive for COVID-19.

St. Jude has more than 3,600 employees, according to its website.

