Healthcare awareness calendar: 2020 highlights

Here are the days, weeks and months set aside to raise awareness or recognize healthcare conditions and workers.

January

National Blood Donor Month

National Glaucoma Awareness Month

National Volunteer Blood Donor Month

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

National Birth Defects Prevention Month

Weeks to note:

Jan. 19-25: National Activities Professional Week

Days to note:

Jan. 25: National Intravenous Nurse Day

February

American Heart Month

AMD/Low Vision Awareness Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

National Senior Independence Month

Weeks to note:

Feb. 1-7: Patient Recognition Week

Feb. 3-7: Pride in Food Service Week

Feb. 9-15: National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week

Feb. 14-21: Alzheimer's and Dementia Staff Education Week

Days to note:

Feb. 7: National Wear Red Day

March

National Social Worker's Month

National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Brain Injury Awareness Month

National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Save Your Vision Month

National Social Work Month

National Women's History Month

National Nutrition Month

Weeks to note:

March 8-14: National Patient Safety Awareness Week

March 8-14: National Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week

March 9-13: Long Term Care Administrators Week

Days to note:

March 11: Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

March 19: Certified Nurses Day

March 19: World Social Work Day

March 20: World Oral Health Day

March 24: The American Diabetes Association Alert Day

March 30: National Doctor's Day

April

Counseling Awareness Month

National Occupational Therapy Month

National Parkinson's Awareness Month

National Cancer Control Month

Stress Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

April 6-12: National Public Health Week

April 19-25: National Volunteer Week

April 19-24: Administrative Professionals Week

Days to note:

April 7: World Health Day

April 16: National Healthcare Decisions Day

April 22: Earth Day

April 22: Administrative Professionals' Day

April 23: Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

May

Older Americans Month

Oncology Nursing Month

Better Hearing and Speech Month

Employee Health and Fitness Month

Healthy Vision Month

National American Stroke Month

National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month

National High Blood Pressure Education Month

National Melanoma/Skin Cancer Awareness Month

National Mental Health Month

Weeks to note:

May 6-12: National Nurses Week

May 10-16: National Hospital Week

May 10-16: National Skilled Nursing Care Week

May 10-16: National Women's Health Week

June

Migraine Awareness Month

National Safety Month

Cataract Awareness Month

Men's Health Month

Weeks to note:

June 15-21: National Men's Health Week

June 18-24: National Nursing Assistants Week

Days to note:

June 7: Cancer Survivors Day

June 13: Family Health & Fitness Day

June 18: National Career Nursing Assistants' Day

June 27: National HIV Testing Day

July

Eye Injury Prevention Month

UV Safety Month

Weeks to note:

July 5-11: National Therapeutic Recreation Week

July 20-24: Forensic Healthcare Week

Days to note:

July 26: National Parents' Day

August

National Immunization Awareness Month

Medic Alert Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

Aug. 23 – 29: Health Unit Coordinators Week

Days to note:

Aug. 4: National Night Out

September

Pain Awareness Month

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Healthy Aging Month

National Cholesterol Education Month

National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma Awareness Month

National Alcohol & Drug Addiction Recovery Month

National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

National Preparedness Month

National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Weeks to note:

Sept. 6-12: Environmental Services and Housekeeping Week

Sept. 13-19: National Assisted Living Week

Days to note:

Sept. 13: National Grandparents Day

October

National Physical Therapy Month

American Pharmacists Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

National Dental Hygiene Month

National Chiropractic Month

Residents' Rights Month

Weeks to note:

Oct. 4-10: National Mental Illness Awareness Week

Oct. 5-9: Customer Service Week

Oct. 6-12: National Physician Assistant(s) Week

Oct. 4-10: National Fire Prevention Week

Oct. 21-25: National Health Education Week

Oct. 20-26: National Healthcare Quality Week

Oct. 20-26: National Respiratory Care Week

Oct. 25 – 31: National Pastoral Care Week

Days to note:

Oct. 8: National Depression Screening Day

Oct. 10: World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

Oct. 10: World Mental Health Day

Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day

Oct. 16: National Boss's Day

Oct. 24: Make A Difference Day

November

National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

National Family Caregivers Month

National Home Health Care Month

National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month

American Diabetes Month

Weeks to note:

Nov. 14-20: Home Care Aide Week

Days to note:

Nov. 5 – National Volunteer Managers Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Nov. 14: World Diabetes Day

Nov. 19: The Great American Smokeout Day

December

Weeks to note:

Dec. 1-7: National Hand Washing Awareness Week

Days to note:

Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

