HealthPartners begins 300 job cuts amid closure of pharmacies

HealthPartners has closed pharmacies within three of its medical clinics: Park Nicollet Clinic and Central Minnesota Clinic in Minneapolis and Stillwater (Minn.) Medical Group Clinic, according to TV station KARE.

HealthPartners, a nonprofit healthcare provider and insurer in Bloomington, Minn., announced in November it would close its retail pharmacies and shut down its mail-order pharmacy operations this year.

The closure will include 30 retail pharmacies within HealthPartners and three of its medical clinics. The pharmacies in medical clinics closed Jan. 20, while HealthPartners retail pharmacies are slated to close April 1. Overall, about 300 people will lose their jobs, including 100 pharmacists.

"Our retail pharmacies have provided a convenient option for our patients for many years," Scott Schnuckle, senior vice president for pharmacy business at HealthPartners, told KARE. "Consumer preferences and pharmacy economics have changed, however, to favor large-scale organizations able to support extended hours, drive-thru pickup, and other conveniences we’re not able to offer. Like others preceding us in our market, we've made the difficult decision to exit our retail pharmacy operation."

HealthPartners told the TV station HealthPartners will continue to operate specialty, infusion and hospital pharmacies, as well as health plan pharmacy management and medication therapy management services.

