Gottlieb: Our 'cruel new normal' is COVID-19 spreading despite sheltering efforts

After weeks of sheltering in place and pausing much of the economy, most thought the nation would be in a better situation than it is today, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, wrote in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal. While social distancing has slowed the spread of COVID-19, it hasn't curbed the number of new cases and deaths as much as anticipated.

This reality — continued spread at current levels, especially as officials look to reopen economies — is the pandemic's "cruel 'new normal,'" Dr. Gottlieb wrote. "Hospitals and public-health systems will have to contend with persistent disease and death."

Nationwide, the U.S. has hovered around 30,000 new daily infections and 2,000 deaths for almost a month, according to Dr. Gottlieb. COVID-19 continues to expand in some 20 states. While some areas may be more prone to higher rates of spread than others, as Americans return to work and travel, the disease will spread. In turn, more prevention and treatment is needed to mitigate how much it does, he said.

"That means doubling down on screening and isolating sick people to slow the spread as much as possible, which will save lives and prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed," he said. "That means channeling resources into places where outbreaks are prone to happen: nursing homes and shop floors, and among disadvantaged communities that lack access to testing and can't practice social distancing easily."

Dr. Gottlieb added that the government needs to rush the development of rapid antigen tests like the ones for flu or strep and work with manufacturers to boost capacity.



